Leeds Bradford Airport: 'New era' as £100m terminal expansion work to start this autumn

A £100m project to expand and refurbish the terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport is to start this autumn, bosses have announced.

LBA has said the work, which will involve a three-storey extension to the existing terminal and a “significant refurbishment” of the existing building, is due to be completed by 2026. No exact date for the start of construction has been given yet.

It follows controversial £150m plans for an entirely new terminal building being scrapped last year – leading to airport bosses returning to a previous plan to extend the existing terminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LBA claim the regeneration work has the potential to create 1,500 new jobs at the airport, as well as supporting 4,000 other jobs in the local economy.

The terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport is to be expanded

The airport said the work will also contribute to decarbonisation efforts as a result of the installation of new heating, lighting and machinery, including new baggage belts.

Vincent Hodder, Chief Executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “This announcement marks the beginning of a new era for Leeds Bradford Airport. This investment will give us the infrastructure needed to deliver an outstanding customer experience, support the growth of our airline partners, enhance connectivity for business, investment and trade and provide the airport that Leeds, Bradford and Yorkshire have been waiting for.

"LBA is a key asset for our region and our community, our investment enhances and supports broader investments underway in Leeds and Bradford creating new jobs, new opportunities and shared benefits for our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathal Montague, Regional Director at Farrans Construction, said: “Leeds Bradford Airport has played an integral role in the ambitious growth of the city of Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region, supporting connectivity to some of the world’s best destinations for business and tourism. We are looking forward to bringing the vision for its next stage to life through the extension and modernisation of the terminal. This project will be a major boost to the construction industry with jobs created through apprenticeships, direct labour and supply chain.

“We have had a strong connection to Leeds for many years, having delivered a number of important transport and infrastructure projects in the area. Farrans opened a new office in the city centre last year and we are in the final stages of the delivery of a 20-storey student accommodation project on Belgrave Street, Live Oasis St Alban’s Place. We will continue to engage closely with community groups, charities and schools to create local employment, training and apprenticeship opportunities to deliver a positive lasting impact while delivering Leeds Bradford Airport.”