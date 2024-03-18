Leeds brand consultancy Propaganda announces three new client wins in 'fantastic start to year'
Reward Finance, Principle Healthcare and Ventrolla have all commissioned the firm on brand positioning briefs designed to assist their future growth.
Two of the three clients have come via a corporate finance referral.
Laura Kynaston, MD at Propaganda, said she was delighted to have secured the new group of clients.
“Propaganda has worked tirelessly to get the strategic brand debate to its rightful level at C-Suite.
"We were therefore delighted when all three of these new clients approached us via their senior board, based on the results we are delivering and the impact we are making. We are really excited about working on the new briefs. It’s a fantastic start to the year.”
Principle Healthcare, backed by German private equity firm Capiton, approached Propaganda to help author a strategy to grow their Vitawell brand of vitamins and supplements currently stocked in several leading retailers including Tesco, Morrisons and Amazon.
Principle Healthcare Group MD John Sutcliffe said: “We’ve been really impressed by Propaganda and felt they were the perfect partner to work with us on our next stage of growth. We’re looking forward to seeing where they take the Vitawell brand.”
Leeds-based Reward Finance is a leading short-term lender for SMEs. Propaganda has been appointed to advise on a strategy to support significant further growth for the brand and its geographical expansion.
Nick Smith, Group MD at Reward Finance, said: “We’re an ambitious brand, keen to push the boundaries and perceptions of the short-term lending market.
"When we met Propaganda, we knew we’d met an equally ambitious partner, ready to disrupt our market.”
Ventrolla are a market leader in heritage and replacement sash windows which is seeking to develop a brand strategy to underpin its three-year growth plan.
CEO Ian Flanagan said: ‘We first met Propaganda in 2021 and were impressed by them then.
"I’m delighted that Ventrolla is now in a position to capitalise on Propaganda’s approach and look forward to working with them to develop our future growth plans.’’
