Leeds Building Society going extra mile to develop the next generation of talent: Heather Rymer

According to Youth Employment UK, only a third (28.7 per cent ) of young people aged 19-plus think employers are supportive of hiring young people and Leeds Building Society are working to change that perception.

It is widely agreed that young people need better career advice, work experience and opportunities to develop new skills and business acumen so, here at Leeds Building Society we’re proud to be developing a group of twelve apprentices as they embark on a career in financial services.

We’ve enjoyed developing our past and present apprentices, and have been proud to watch them grow in their roles.

Heather Rymer offers her expert insight

I n each apprenticeship role, the recruits have the opportunity to learn from experts across the business and support different initiatives by bringing in their fresh perspectives.

National Apprenticeship Week is currently under way and we are proud to be able to share our success stories.

We’ve onboarded and supported over 50 new apprentices since 2012, with the majority of those going on to receive promotions.

One apprentice from our 2016 cohort was recently to the role of Business Leader at Leeds Building Society – a great testament to the hard work she put into her apprenticeship, the experience she gained, and the opportunities that have been presented as a result.

We know how important learning and development is, and what an important role it plays in the opportunities that are offered to colleagues across the business.

Our dedication to developing talent has allowed our apprentices the opportunity to earn and learn, something which is front of mind for many, in particular school leavers in the current economic climate.

Collaboration, sharing ideas and a passion for learning is key to a successful apprenticeship.

Our 2023 cohort take part in a structured development programme to build their knowledge and understanding of what it means to work in the financial services sector, as well as developing transferable skills which will help them progress further in their careers.

It's so important to us that we deliver a truly beneficial and career enhancing experience to our apprentices, so we work in partnership with a number of training providers across a variety of different apprenticeship standards.

Future talent is critical to the sustainability of any business and we are constantly looking for ways to attract new talent to the business.

By investing in apprentices, we are also investing in the future and sustainability of Leeds Building Society.

Having an engaged and diverse pool of talented colleagues will help us to deliver on our purpose of putting homeownership within reach of more people, generation after generation.