Leeds Building Society to support care leavers with £300,000 Barnardo's campaign

The mutual has selected Barnardo’s as its new charity partner until March 2027.

During the three-year partnership, LBS has committed to raising a minimum of £300,000 to fund a programme called “Building Brighter Tomorrows” for care-experienced young people, providing the essential building blocks for individuals, equipping them with the tools, resources, and support needed to construct their path to a brighter future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership will help care leavers find somewhere to live, learn independent living skills, to continue with education or find work – and access support after leaving care.

Richard Fearon, chief executive of the Leeds Building Society, has announced the mutual's latest charity partnership.

The building society’s members and colleagues will raise money through a range of fundraising activities.

Richard Fearon, CEO of Leeds Building Society, said: “We all know the value of a place to call home. It’s the cornerstone of a safe, secure life. We are thrilled to be working with Barnardo’s to ‘build brighter tomorrows’ by helping care-experienced young people on their path to a more secure future.

“Everyone deserves to transition into adulthood with the right tools and support structures, regardless of their background or circumstances. Sadly, this is not always the case. That’s why we’re proud to appoint Barnardo’s as our charity partner for the next three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through the partnership, we want to support young care leavers to find a home.”

Lynn Perry, CEO of Barnardo’s, said: “Child poverty is growing fast within the UK. We currently reach 400,000 children and young people each year, and with this support pledged by Leeds Building Society we can continue on our mission to change childhoods and ensure that we never turn a child away.