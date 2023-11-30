The founder of a Yorkshire technology company that helps hourly-paid workers to make sure they are being paid correctly by their employer has been named as the number one entrepreneur under the age of 29 in the UK and Europe.

Georgina Fairhall, founder and chief executive of WAC, based in Leeds , was the winner of TechRound’s 29Under29 .

The online mag azine’s a nnual list celebrates the UK and Europe’s most innovative companies and initiatives founded by people under the age of 29.

Ms Fairhall launched WAC the week before lockdown in 2020 after decid ing to step away from a potential law career in order to champion low-paid workers.

The idea for the business came after spending years working in hospitality. Ms Fairhall said she encountered the same problem in every job – she wasn’t getting paid correctly.

Hours would frequently be missed, breaks wouldn’t happen, and she was routinely expected to work beyond her finish time to support the team.

The free WAC app enables workers from all sectors to track their hours, add their rota and get live payslip estimates, including deductions such as tax.

U sers can also use t he app to claim back wages after discrepancies in pay.

Since WAC’s launch, Ms Fairhall has raised close to £1m through Angel Investment. Through her determination to initiate change in the labour market she has cemented herself as an emerging star in the tech landscape.

Ms Fairhall said: "It’s truly affirming to be chosen as one of the most innovative companies across the UK and Europe, not only as a female founder but also representing the n orth of England.

" I hope this shows investors the potential the North has to offer when it comes to high-growth scale-ups with the capability for unicorn status.

" I’m immensely proud to be part of the growing tech community in the North after launching WAC in Leeds, especially as I was encouraged to move to London at the beginning of my journey.”

She added “This recognition comes at a fantastic time for WAC as we’re seeking investment to further scale the business and generate substantial annual revenue.

" I’m unbelievably proud to have created a solution for the underpayment epidemic which is unfairly targeting the lowest ea rner s ."