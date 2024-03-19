Leeds businesses benefiting from a return to pre-Brexit transit times

Europa Road is the European road freight division of the UK’s largest independent operator Europa Worldwide Group. Its Leeds team employs more than eleven team members who work closely with colleagues at its network of sales branches across the UK, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to manage the shipments of goods into the company’s 1Hub in Dartford.

Adrian Redmile, Branch and Sales Director at Europa Worldwide Group, comments “Brexit hit the headlines again recently as new border control measures came into effect, leaving British businesses with an increase in complexity and transit delays when trading with the EU, according to the Financial Times.

“In support of our Yorkshire exporters, who have been struggling to grapple with delays on time-critical consignments over the past few years, we’re delighted to have returned to offering pre-Brexit delivery times.

Adrian Redmile, Director

“We’re able to provide these much-reduced shipment times because of our investment in Europa Flow, a pioneering DDP product which the company was first to market with and which offered businesses a customs solution to post Brexit transit delays. Furthermore, our operations, as well as using the best network in Europe, means we have the volume of consignments needed to offer daily departures to most European countries.”

Europa Flow was created following a £5m investment in technology and infrastructure. Since the launch of the pioneering service, the company has delivered 300,000 consignments, with 50 per cent of all UK groupage exports now using DDP.

Europa Road can also offer speedy delivery to UK and Irish exporters through its ‘no quibble’ Money Back Guarantee. Using the experience of Leeds team, led by Branch Manager Sam Hogg, to push this out it its local customers, Europa is the only operator offering a delivery time guarantee, which is available on all its UK and Ireland exports to Europe.

Adrian added “From the outset we work to find innovative and pioneering solutions, which solve customer challenges and the Leeds team play a huge role in this. Since we launched the Money Back Guarantee we have almost doubled the number of customers using this premium service who can’t afford to gamble with late deliveries.”

Europa is currently running transit times to Hungary in 4.1 days, Italy in 3.9 days, Denmark in 3.5 days and Germany in 3.1 days. It's no quibble Money Back Guarantee is available on all European freight options – groupage, part and full loads, and dedicated vans. The company’s 1Hub is strategically located close to the Dartford Crossing and comprises of 26,368 sq.m transit hub, built in 2015. Year on year, Europa Road has reported a 15 per cent increase in the volume of European road freight and a record 40,000 consignments per month pass through the terminal.