Leeds businesses have chance to take retail space for free in Victoria Gate shopping centre

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sook, the flexible space operator, is opening a base in Leeds in September. The opening, in the Victoria Gate shopping centre ,is part of the brand’s mission to reinvigorate the high street and shopping centres across the UK, which also sees simultaneous launches in Birmingham and Southampton on 9 September.

A spokesman said: "The openings have been driven by a huge demand from online-only companies looking for flexible retail space to drive brand awareness and meet their customers in person."

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help support this demand, Sook is running a competition to give local businesses in the area the opportunity to take over the Sook space for free. To enter the competition,visit https://www.sook.space/spacecompetition.

Sook, the flexible space operator, is opening a base in Leeds in September. The opening, in the Victoria Gate shopping centre ,is part of the brand’s mission to reinvigorate the high street and shopping centres across the UK, which also sees simultaneous launches in Birmingham and Southampton on 9 September. Picture: JPI Media

John Hoyle, Sook founder, said: “We are excited to launch Sook in Leeds, and to bring our flexible retail space to Victoria Gate.

"There has been a boom in online-only sellers in recent years but many are now looking for 'in real life' opportunities where they can open a short-term physical store to help grow their business and meet customers without the expensive overheads.

"Our spaces offer everything these online retailers need and more, including modular furniture, digital screens and adjustable window displays to fully brand the space, so businesses can take over a Sook for a few hours, days, or weeks to suit their needs and all they need to do is turn up with their products.”

Mr Hoyle continued: “We couldn’t think of a better way to launch this new space than to create a competition for businesses in the local area, giving them the chance to test out our space for free, and to see how they can grow their business with a physical space.”