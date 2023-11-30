A city centre apartment block is offering free rent to new residents who move in before the end of the year.

New residents at The Junction in Leeds will be able to get their January rent free of charge if they move in during December.

To qualify for the festive offer, residents must complete their move-in process by December 31, adhering to the standard procedures such as passing referencing checks. The promotion is applicable to 12-month leases.

The Junction said the offer is designed to allow residents to enjoy the festivities without worrying about the financial strain that often accompanies the start of the new year.

The development will also host series of community events for residents during December. Activities include bauble painting with TYRO Studios and a Christmas fancy dress competition for pets.

The festivities continue with a residents' Christmas party, a Christmas light switch-on event featuring stalls from Cheesy Living Co and The Plant Point, and a wine tasting experience with Vinceremos.