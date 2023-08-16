Leeds city centre cafe bar seeks new proprietor with guide price of £129,950

A Leeds city centre café bar that offers customers “a little piece of Yorkshire” has been put on the market by its owner.

Lily Prescott has instructed Blacks Business Brokers to find a new proprietor for Wapentake on Kirkgate, with a guide price of £129,950 to take over the business.

Wapentake was established in 2015, and taken over by Ms Prescott in 2020. She now plans to emigrate, and has put the business up for sale.

The café bar, which will remain open as usual until a new owner has been found, takes its name from an old Norse word used to describe administrative areas within the three Ridings of Yorkshire during the era of Danish rule.

A spokesman said: “The business champions Yorkshire produce, with beverages supplied by Coffeecare in Skipton and Taylors of Harrogate. Fruit and vegetables come from Neils, S& M Dolan and Whitakers at Kirkgate Market, with meat also coming from various butchers based in the market.

“Beer suppliers include Northern Monk, Kirkstall Brewery and Sunbeam. The bar also stocks a wide range of Yorkshire spirits, including gin, vodka, rum and whisky, and the walls of the café provide a space for local artists to exhibit and sell their work.”

Wapentake employs seven part-time and four full-time staff, including a head chef. In its most recent financial year it turned over more than £360,000.

Megan Sutherst, deal executive at Blacks Business Brokers, said, “Wapentake has, in a relatively short period, become a stalwart of the social scene in Leeds.

“Its devotion to all things Yorkshire clearly resonates with customers, as its online reviews demonstrate.

“A new owner would be able to put their own stamp on the business but, because it has experienced staff in place, it would make a great first business for a budding hospitality entrepreneur.

"Similarly, it could be a good bolt-on acquisition for an existing operator who wished to expand their portfolio.”