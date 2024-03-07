Some of the region’s top chefs and restaurant owners, plus the Lord Mayor of Leeds Al Garthwaite, turned out for the launch of the new facilities at Leeds City College’s Printworks campus.

The previous kitchens were destroyed in an accidental fire which broke out in December 2022. The college has since invested more than £4m and worked closely with industry partners to create the new space.

Coun Garthwaite said it was inspiring to see how impressively the college had recovered from its setback.

Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Al Garthwaite with students, plus chefs from Rational Kitchens, at the launch of new training kitchens at Leeds City College's Printworks Campus. Picture: Matt Radcliffe Photography.

Cutting the ceremonial ribbon, she added that it was ‘an honour and a privilege’ to declare ‘these amazing, state-of-the-art kitchens’ officially open.

The kitchens are being sponsored by Rational Kitchens, which the college has entered into a two year partnership with - and the company has declared the Leeds facility its Centre of Excellence for the UK.

The arrangement means Rational will be able to use the kitchens once or twice a month to help with training, and two of its experienced professionals, chef Neil McKay and regional manager Allan Brook, led cookery demonstrations on the day.

Principal of Printworks campus, Lee Pryor, said: “I am proud that we have bounced back so quickly from adversity to create some really world-class catering facilities - no other college has anything like this.”

The college teaches a wide range of courses including culinary skills, professional cookery, patisserie and confectionery, and hospitality and catering, along with bakery and butchery apprenticeships.