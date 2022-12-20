Leeds coding trainer Northcoders reaches milestones before year end

A provider of training programmes for software coding and data engineering has celebrated two milestones.

Northcoders is ending 2022 after the firm has just recruited its 100th employee and now more than 1,500 people have graduated from its courses and “kick-started their new careers in tech”.

The provider was established in 2015 and floated in July 2021 and operates a hybrid structure with flagship sites in Leeds and Manchester. It also operates in Newcastle and Birmingham.

Its coding school offers courses to consumers from a range of backgrounds, delivered through virtual and physical learning. It also works with blue chip corporations across multiple sectors to supply “innovative solutions” for the upskilling and reskilling of employees.

The Northcoders team.

Chris Hill, CEO of Northcoders, says: “Making careers in tech accessible for all is at the very heart of everything we do at Northcoders so having helped over 1,500 people to do just that is an amazing feeling and a brilliant way to end 2022. Our focus on delivering for our students and hiring partners will never change; it’s in the very DNA of the business and our now 100-strong team.

“This feels, however, just the beginning and I can’t wait to see what next year brings.

"It’s set to start with a bang as early January will see the first graduation from our data engineering course.

"That will be a landmark day – especially as the demand for those particular skills is so high from employers working across many sectors.”

Over the past twelve months, the business has also grown its roster of hiring partners to more than 400 businesses.

It has also launched a dedicated 13-week full-time data engineering course and the first cohort will be graduating in January.

The provider has struck up partnerships with various bursary and scholarship schemes to help address diversity in tech.