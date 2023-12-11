Leeds company which repairs the Household Cavalry's boots secures £300,000 loan to support growth

The Boot Repair Co has secured a £300,000 loan from NPIF – Mercia Debt Finance, which is managed by Mercia Debt and is part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, to enhance its technology.

The Boot Repair Co provides a repair service on behalf of footwear brands including Fairfax & Favor, Vivobarefoot and Dubarry of Ireland, and also operates ‘white label’ websites to manage sales of refurbished products on their behalf. The funding will provide additional working capital following its recent success in winning a major contract with Dr Martens. It will also enable it to create 10 jobs in the next six months and develop a bespoke software system to manage the entire repairs process, from receipt of goods to despatch.

The Boot Repair Co was formed in 2011 by the father and son team of Gerald and Tom Forbes who run the Craggs Shoe Repairs chain, and Chris Wilson, whose family founded Leeds-based Charles Birch, a supplier of footwear repair components. The company is now led by Tom Forbes, the current managing director. It also has an exclusive contract with the Household Cavalry to repair military boots. Over the past 12 months it has refurbished more than 100,000 pairs of boots and increased staff numbers from 35 to 68. Around 55 of these staff are based at its new premises in Leeds, and the remainder at its second site in Rochford, Essex.

The company is working with Leeds City College to launch an apprenticeship scheme and it has received a range of advice and financial support from business support programmes delivered in partnership between West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Council.

Jamie Whitehouse, Operations Director, said: “We are pleased to have won contracts with so many prestigious brands. We have already made major investments in technology, machinery and training to enable us to take on this work including, most recently, sending staff to the Dr Martens factory for several weeks to learn their production techniques. The latest funding will enable us to continue to expand and develop software that will significantly enhance our efficiency.”

Gary Whitaker from Mercia Debt added: “Pre-owned footwear is a huge and growing market and offers benefits for brands and consumers alike, as well as being good for the planet. "

