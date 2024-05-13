Leeds cybersecurity consultancy tmc3 makes coveted Sunday Times Best Places to Work list

Leeds-based tmc3 has been included in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work list for 2024.

It has been placed in the top 10 small businesses (11-49 employees) of this nationwide ranking, highlighting the company's commitment to fostering a supportive and innovative work environment.

The company achieved an overall 98 per cent satisfaction rate across all areas of the six-step framework.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work annual awards programme celebrates companies for creating fulfilling workplaces that enhance team engagement and drive superior business performance.

A company spokesperson said: “tmc3's inclusion in this list underscores its dedication to being a people-centric business where the team's welfare and satisfaction are a non-negotiable.”

"We are deeply honoured to receive this award," said Nathan Tittensor, co-founder and director of tmc3.

"This achievement underscores our commitment to committed to doing the right thing for our colleagues, our customers, and our partners.

"We have purposely placed wellbeing, development and advancement at the core of the business, to create a workplace we can all be proud of."

This recognition comes as tmc3 is currently expanding its team.

"We are hiring, and we encourage driven and passionate professionals to join us in making a real change in society," added Mr Tittensor.

The firm plans to double its team in next 12 months to help protect the future of more organisations as global cybercrime incidents continue to increase.