A global data consultancy based in Leeds has had its commitment to sustainability and positive impact recognised after being certified as a B corporation (B Corp).

Oakland Group is a data consultancy which aims to help companies access and drive value from their data faster.

The B Corp certification signifies adherence to high standards in performance, accountability, and transparency across various areas, promoting sustainability and social responsibility.

Commenting on the achievement, Richard Corderoy, managing director of Oakland Group, said: “Achieving B Corp certification is a milestone for everyone at Oakland Group. It helps our clients and employees identify a company with strong values and a commitment to constant improvement for the well-being of their team, the planet, and society.

Richard Corderoy, managing director of Oakland Group. Picture by Tony Jacobs Photography.

“We join an elite group of companies around the world who have decided to prioritise the environment and the communities they operate in.”

The firm added that the certification acts as a “roadmap” for improvement, driving continuous progress towards sustainable and socially responsible practices.

Oakland Group allocates 1 per cent of its profits to local charities through its giving back scheme. It also uses local suppliers where possible and supports industry initiatives to improve diversity, equality and inclusivity.

