Leeds may be set to lose its place as the host of annual real estate forum UKREiiF, after organisers announced they are looking for a new city to potentially host the event from 2025.

After two years of speculation following the inaugural UKREiiF 2022 event, the forum’s organisers have confirmed they are now scouting for a potential new city to host the event for the years 2025, 2026, and 2027, with Manchester and Birmingham in the running

Organisers noted that while Leed remained an option for the 2025 event, they were now also looking to other cities to host the forum.

The real estate investment and infrastructure forum drew 7,500 official delegates and 2,000 fringe delegates in 2023. A report by ARUP found that the event injected over £12 million into the Leeds economy, while the city experienced 100 per cent hotel occupancy.

Keith Griffiths, Chief executive of event organisers, Built Environment Networking said on the announcement: “The rapid growth of UKREiiF has fast-tracked our plans. We’re now exploring options to future-proof the event, prompting our review of the venue and host city.

“While Leeds remains a contender for 2025 and beyond, and the feedback about the city has been stellar, we’ve been equally impressed by other cities we’ve visited. The potential venues and the teams we might collaborate with make the decision challenging.”

The event will stay in Leeds for 2024, when it expects to welcome around 15,000 visitors. The organisers say it has the potential to degenerate more than £20 million for the local economy.

Attendees comprised government and local authority representatives, investors, developers, occupiers, and the broader built environment industry.

Built Environment Networking said it has now collaborated with industry experts to spotlight cities capable of accommodating the event and its anticipated growth. Shortlisted cities include the current host, Leeds, as well as Manchester, Birmingham, and Liverpool.

Louise Eyre, operations director at UKREiiF, said the event’s expansion had led the team to look to other cities to host the event.

She said: “The event’s footprint is set to double for 2024, with 18 additional pavilions and several new buildings and locations incorporated. The demand to participate has been overwhelming.

“We have ambitious plans to expand our audience and the activities at UKREiiF. Hence, we’re aiming to future-proof the event by choosing a venue and city that align with our growth expectations.”

Nathan Spencer, Director at UKREiiF, added:, “In 2023, we generated £12.1 million in local economic impact in Leeds and created £2.25million of social impact.

“We’re eager to amplify these figures. It’s not just about the city and venue; it’s about collaborating with the public and private sectors and communities to ensure UKREiiF evolves beyond an event. Our vision for UKREiiF is to be a catalyst for change.

"Part of our decision will hinge on a city’s potential to foster positive changes in our sector and offer opportunities for local communities.”