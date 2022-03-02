Leeds engineering firm Adept to create new jobs as it embarks on a year of growth

Leeds-headquartered Adept, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, has already secured £1.5m worth of turnover for 2022 following several high-profile contract wins, with a further £1m in pending projects.

A healthy order book will see Adept providing civil and structural engineering services across healthcare, industrial, distribution, commercial, mixed use, residential and further education developments in the North.

It recently helped to build the Trinity Academy Leeds secondary school, which will have 1,200 pupils at capacity. It is the biggest education project Adept has completed.

Members of Adept’s Leeds team celebrate the company’s 15th anniversary.

Current projects on site include The Vine learning centre in Leeds, which will provide educational, health and social support for 19- to 25-year-olds with complex needs.

A development of 152 affordable homes is also being built on the redundant former Horsforth Campus of Leeds City College.

Construction work is about to start on a new UK Centre of Excellence for LabCorp Pharmaceutical in a refurbishment project to revive existing buildings at Drapers Yard on Marshall Street in Leeds.

Meanwhile, construction is progressing for the multi-million pound Aspull Health and Wellbeing Centre, which aims to improve inclusive healthcare services for local communities near Wigan.

In addition, Adept is working on a number of schemes for the Ministry of Justice in the North West.

Founded in 2007 by directors Erol Erturan, Matthew Ramsden and Richard Parker, the firm has grown from nine staff to 45 across four regional offices in Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and London. It aims to take on nine new members of staff in the next few months.

Gareth Shepherd and Paul Gill were promoted to the board of directors and made shareholders last year, and a newly appointed regional director for London starts in the spring.

Mr Erturan, managing director of Adept, inset, said: “We have come a long way in 15 years and are delighted that the key clients who supported us in the beginning are still working with us today, which is the ultimate endorsement for what we do.

“Since the beginning we have fostered a successful apprenticeship programme to nurture future talent and now have 10 members of our current team who started with us as apprentices, along with three graduates and three engineering students.

“We’re looking forward to recruiting new engineers and technicians to our civil and structural teams in the next few months.”

Mr Erturan added: “We were one of the first companies to sign up to the UK Engineers Declare Climate Emergency petition and have been a climate positive business for nearly two years. We are significantly increasing the carbon efficiency of our design workflow using software and informed design choices, which reinforces our solid reputation for being at the forefront of technology.