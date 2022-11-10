Leeds engineers launch geotechnical department to meet strong customer demand

The move by Park Square-based RWO will lead to a range of ground construction services, including oil and rock, underground water, site and structural condition engineering and assessment expertise, becoming available alongside the firm’s current structural and civil engineering services.

Led by geo-environmental engineer Chris Rudd, who has worked in areas including geotechnical and contaminated land ground investigation, the department will be based at a new office in Stokesley, North Yorkshire.

RWO, which currently employs 35 people across its offices, and is targeting sales revenues of £3m within the next 12 months, is seeing strong demand for geotechnical expertise from clients and new business requiring additional engineering support.

Managing director Ross Oakley said: “We are really excited to launch our geotechnical engineering capabilities, which will complement our technical and advisory service arms. It’s a great advantage to our clients to have access to cost effective geotechnical services as well as structural and engineering support from the same company.”

Mr Rudd said: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge of building a highly skilled, well-resourced and dedicated team to meet the client needs as the firm moves ahead in the coming months despite the challenging economic conditions. We see opportunities across the UK as construction and the new homes sector continue to invest, with some great projects coming online.”