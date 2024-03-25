Leeds firm Pegasus World Holding launches new sustainability initiative

The company, which occupies Curo House, a 75,000 state-of-the art office and warehouse building at Logic Leeds Business Park, has unveiled its new UpCycle programme.

The new programme will see the company recycling linens and towels which would have otherwise been disposed of.

CEO Ivan Zhou, said: “This programme is a significant milestone in our journey towards environmental sustainability.

“In essence, we are now transforming end-of-life linens and towels, which would have ended up in landfills, into valuable resources. This is a direct example of our total commitment to environmental conservation. We are now not only reducing waste, but also efficiently utilizing our natural resources - thus promoting a more sustainable future.

“However, the benefits of participating in our UpCycle Programme go well beyond just contributing to a healthier planet. Companies that join us in this programme win twice over: Firstly, we eliminate the costs associated with disposing of end-of-life linen and towels. Secondly, we boost their reputation by enabling them to demonstrate a commitment to environmental sustainability.

“We believe this is a massive stride forward, but we’re not stopping here. This is just the beginning of our continued commitment towards paving the road towards a sustainable, socially responsible future.”

The company also focuses strongly on its environmental credentials. All the lights at Curo House are LED; all parcel packaging is reused, where possible, and there are 10 EV charging points on site.

During the past year, Pegasus World has witnessed a phenomenal surge in its turnover, rising from £8 million to £13 million.

Ivan explained: “The significant increase in turnover during the past 12 months is a resounding endorsement of what we do and a wonderful reflection on the hard work and commitment of our employees.