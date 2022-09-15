Leeds firm wins six figure contract to support development of South Yorkshire manufacturing centre

The development, named R-Evolution phase 4, is part of the 150-acre Advanced Manufacturing Park being developed near Rotherham by land and property regeneration specialist Harworth Group.

Head of RWO’s Leeds office, Andrew Fairburn, who is working closely with Wakefield-based architects The Harris Partnership on the scheme, said: “This is another major project for us, reflecting our ability to maintain a strategic view of investment projects from an engineering perspective while delivering high calibre infrastructure and detailed design work for clients.

“We are continuing to develop our commercial offering and this latest success with Harworth comes at a time when we will see further growth over the next 18 months as we continue to develop and secure new regional and national work.”

Eventually, more than two million sq. ft. of industrial space will be created on the site, generating an estimated 4,000 new manufacturing jobs in a location that is already home to Rolls Royce, Boeing, McLaren Automotive and the UK Atomic Energy Authority.

Park Place-based RWO will supply civil and structural engineering services to support the building of three workspaces totalling 93,000 sq. ft.