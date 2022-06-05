Michelle Henderson Operations Director Skills 4 (centre) is presented with the Women in Tech award.

The Leeds-based company was named best supplier in the Women in Tech Employer Awards, which celebrate employers and individuals going above and beyond to help close the gender gap in the tech sector.

It came within days of Skills 4’s EMPOWER programme being named the Best Training Programme at the Women in Rail awards.