Leeds gender diversity specialist Skills 4 lands two industry awards

Gender diversity specialists Skills 4 is celebrating after winning two award for its training programme supporting women develop their careers in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

By Ismail Mulla
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 4:45 pm
Michelle Henderson Operations Director Skills 4 (centre) is presented with the Women in Tech award.
The Leeds-based company was named best supplier in the Women in Tech Employer Awards, which celebrate employers and individuals going above and beyond to help close the gender gap in the tech sector.

It came within days of Skills 4’s EMPOWER programme being named the Best Training Programme at the Women in Rail awards.

Founder and CEO Jayne Little said: “It is a tribute not only to the hard work and dedication of our trainers but also to the talented women who have been through our programmes, taking the learning back into the workplace.”

