Leeds-headquartered Stowe said the acquisition of Crisp & Co Solicitors, which includes offices in Kingston, Central London and Manchester, would build upon the firm’s presence in London, adding over 10 new locations to its portfolio in the capital, and further offices across the south of England, stretching from Brighton to Bath.

It added that it would also increase the law firm’s ability to support clients facing family law issues, including divorce, child arrangements and financial matters, while continuing to offer tailored solutions to meet individual client needs.

Ken Fowlie, chairman at Stowe, said: “The addition of to the Stowe family will serve to add depth and breadth to our offering, and help us expand our presence in London and across the South and South West regions.

Ken Fowlie, chairman at Stowe Family Law

Enquiries into the firm continue to trend high as divorce figures increase across the UK, and the acquisition of will help us support more families as they navigate the issues associated with a relationship breakdown.”