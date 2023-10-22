All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Leeds IT consultancy set for expansion after Irish private equity firm takes majority stake

Leeds-based firms Fruition IT and Fruition Consulting have secured the backing of private equity firm Erisbeg.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 16:45 BST

Erisbeg, which is based in Ireland, has made a “significant majority investment” into both firms.

The businesses were founded and launched in 2008 by Sarah Pawson, who will remain as managing director at both businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Pawson said: “I am delighted with the investment and looking forward to our growing partnership with both Erisbeg and Eolas.

Most Popular
Left to right: Sarah Pawson, founder & managing director at Fruition IT & Fruition Consulting, Thomas Davy, co-founding partner at Erisbeg and Martin Jones, associate director of Fruition IT & Fruition Consulting.Left to right: Sarah Pawson, founder & managing director at Fruition IT & Fruition Consulting, Thomas Davy, co-founding partner at Erisbeg and Martin Jones, associate director of Fruition IT & Fruition Consulting.
Left to right: Sarah Pawson, founder & managing director at Fruition IT & Fruition Consulting, Thomas Davy, co-founding partner at Erisbeg and Martin Jones, associate director of Fruition IT & Fruition Consulting.

"The injection of capital will accelerate our growth and enable the Fruition brands to reach their full potential at a new pace, whilst creating opportunities not just for management, but for all the team here at Fruition as well as future hires.”

The Fruition group, which achieved turnover of £51.4 million in 2022, delivers technology consulting and talent services to large enterprises including FTSE 100 companies, SMEs and start-ups.

The group averages 500 placements a year with clients including Asda, Flutter Entertainment plc and TransUnion. It said the latest investment will expediate the international and local expansion strategies of both Fruition IT and Fruition Consulting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firms have plans to grow their internal team by 60 per cent over the next 12 months, recruiting an additional 20 specialists. They also hope to continue expanding their client base across the UK and US.

Related topics:LeedsIreland