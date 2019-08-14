Leeds law firm BW Legal supports sleep out to raise awareness of homelessness

Leeds law firm, BW Legal has become the first headline sponsor of Simon on the Streets' annual sleep out event.

‘Sleep with Simon’, which will take place on September 26 2019, is expected to welcome 200 participants to the Royal Armouries in Leeds, where they will sleep outside for one night and learn about some of the harsh realities that rough sleepers experience on the streets.

In 2018 the Leeds sleep out raised £25,000, which has helped Simon on the Streets to deliver support to rough sleepers in West Yorkshire over the last year. Founded in 1999, the organisation offers street-support to individuals who have complex needs and cannot access mainstream services, due to behavioural issues or mental illness.

For the first time, families are invited to take part. Organisers are welcoming children aged 10 and over to join in the sleep-out while accompanied by an adult .

BW Legal, which is the UK’s largest individual debt recovery law firm, was established in 2009 and has supported Simon on the Streets through a variety of fundraising activities since January 2019.

Rachael Withers, CEO at BW Legal said: “Homelessness is on the rise across the country and has a devastating impact on those individuals affected by it. It’s a subject matter close to our hearts and being a Leeds-based firm, we have seen the growing number of homelessness in the area and we wanted to be a small part of making an impact in helping those in our city.

“We are continuously impressed with Simon on the Street’s tireless work to help those who are sleeping rough or victims of other vulnerabilities which is why we selected them as our charity of the year.

“We are delighted to be headline sponsors for this year and some of our colleagues will also be there on the night to take part. We are proud to be raising funds and awareness of this important cause in this way.”

Fahad Khan, development manager at Simon on the Streets added: “2019 marks the 20th anniversary of Simon on the Streets and BW Legal celebrates its 10th anniversary in business so it is fitting that we join forces to make this, our biggest fundraising event of the year, the biggest and best yet.

We rely solely on the support from generous organisations such as BW Legal to combat homelessness in West Yorkshire. Without their help and fundraising initiatives, we would be unable to operate and provide the necessary support that rough sleepers require.

“We’re delighted to have BW Legal as our first ever headline sponsor for the event and we’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone down to the Royal Armouries in September to showcase the important work the charity conducts and to demonstrate just how difficult a night sleeping on the streets can be.”

The ‘Sleep with Simon’ event will include a performance from Commoners Choir, a keynote speaker and drama arts group Slung Low will provide a unique bedtime story via headsets for sleepers. Catering will be provided by Rapid Relief Team, Bean Rover and Manjit’s Kitchen.

To book tickets to this year’s event, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sleep-with-simon-2019-tickets-64173184723?aff=ebdssbdestsearch