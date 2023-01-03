Leeds law firm Clarion is hosting a programme of events for those going through the divorce process as well as professional advisers, aimed at raising awareness of the benefits of family mediation for separating families and couples.

The events are set to be part of this year’s Family Mediation Week, which is organised by the Family Mediation Council (FMC), and takes place between Monday, January 16, and Friday, January 20.

The aim is to encourage separating couples to consider mediation as a way of helping them take control, and make decisions together.

Senior associate solicitor and mediator at Clarion, Sarah Manning, is currently chair of the FMC’s Family Mediation Week committee which has organised the series of events.

Sarah Manning, senior associate solicitor and mediator from Clarion.

Ms Manning said: “At Clarion, we are committed to changing mindsets and encouraging clients to use mediation as a more amicable, cheaper and quicker alternative; we see court only as a last resort.

"Following the success of last year’s Family Mediation Week, the FMC is focused on raising awareness by providing a number of free seminars as well as professionals involved in advising separating families.

"For example, many separating parents are not aware that the Ministry of Justice is currently offering Family Mediation Vouchers of up to £500 to contribute to the costs of mediation which is not means assessed.

“We are excited to have some great speakers joining us for our week-long programme of events which is particularly relevant at this time of year when many relationships are under pressure.”

Details of the events, which include the Zoom webinar ‘Having a divorce team – is it only for the wealthy?’, held on Monday, January 16, can be found on the FMC’s website.