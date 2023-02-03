Leeds 'like Dubai' compared to Huddersfield, claims Yorkshire Tory MP Jason McCartney

Leeds “is like Dubai” compared to Huddersfield, a Yorkshire MP has claimed while discussing regional inequalities.

Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney made the comparison as he attended a CBI and Barclays organised reception for Yorkshire business leaders and MPs in Parliament.

He said economic divisions exist within the county just as much as on a North-South basis.

Mr McCartney said: “It is not really a North-South divide, there are different regional elements to it as well.

Trinity Leeds shopping centre. Picture Tony Johnson

"I always talk about cities. I go and meet my eldest daughter in Leeds and I come from Huddersfield. I get off the train at Leeds and I look at new the Channel 4 headquarters and Trinity Shopping Centre and go, ‘Wow, it is like Dubai’.”

As the audience laughed, he added: "It is – it is like a completely different world.”

Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn, who was attending the same event, said: “It is the first time I have heard Leeds described as Dubai. We are very proud of all those things.”

Earlier in the discussion, Mr Benn said many of his constituents were facing a dire financial situation – with there being a major contrast between the wealth of the city centre and the experiences of many living in the city.

“I’ve been a Member of Parliament for 23 and a half years. I have never been as worried for my constituents as I am this winter. There are many people literally facing the choice between heating and eating and there are many people going up to complete strangers and asking for help to feed their family because they can’t afford to do it.

“In a country with the resources we have got, the pride, the tenacity and skill of industry, it isn’t good enough.

“We need to do something about this."

Mr Benn said he believed some of the nation’s economic problems could be blamed on Brexit.