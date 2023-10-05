Leeds Lord Mayor helps Yorkshire Publicity Association celebrate 100th anniversary

The pioneering Yorkshire Publicity Association has marked 100 years of promoting the region’s creative industries with a reception involving past chairs and the Lord Mayor of Leeds.

Originally established in 1923 as the Publicity Club of Leeds and pre-dating the Advertising Association, the organisation is open to media houses, marketers in businesses, creative professionals, as well as advertising and PR companies.

It has played a pivotal role in recognising, celebrating, and promoting outstanding creativity in advertising and design in the region, over the years. The YPA awards has previously had Sir John Hegarty, of Bartle Bogle Hegarty and the man behind the famous Levi’s 501 ‘Laundrette’ commercial, as chair of judges.

Former chairs recently took part in a reception to mark the anniversary with Lord Mayor of Leeds Al Garthwaite and Leeds City Council leader James Lewis in attendance, with a framed certificate presented to YPA chair Shirley Cummings.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds presenting a certificate to Shirley Cummings, the YPA’s current Chair, alongside industry representatives including the AA’s special projects lead Sue Eustace and Kate Harris, former CEO of NABS (National Advertising Benevolent Society) the industry charity who was presented with a cheque for over £5000.

As part of the event, a cheque for more than £5,000 was presented to industry charity the National Advertising Benevolent Society.

The Publicity Club of Leeds was one of the earliest local advertising networks set up in the UK, bringing together people in the Leeds area, and providing networking and information exchange opportunities for people across the region.

The 1925 British Advertising Convention at Harrogate, attended by around 800 people and organised by the Leeds and Bradford Publicity Clubs, that was a major building block in the creation in 1926 of the nationwide advertising body – the Advertising Association.

Stephen Woodford, CEO of the Advertising Association, said: “The regional Publicity Clubs were very influential in the wider AA agenda.

"So much so, that members of the Publicity Clubs had seats on AA Council and the AA set up the Club Development Committee to coordinate their discussions and activities.

"We ran regular regional conferences across the UK including speaker contests to improve the expertise of advertising professionals.

"The AA’s Club Development Committee continued to be very active well into the 1960s and early 1970s, by which time it was highly integrated into the AA’s organisation”.

Former YPA chairman, Robert McClements, who organised the centenary celebration, said the organisation’s work remains important.

“The Yorkshire Publicity Association has a great heritage of awards ceremonies which lives on in the Roses and continues its proud tradition of gathering the advertising community from across the Pennines at its Christmas and summer parties.”

A spokesperson added that its current activities include regular meetings at prominent Yorkshire media outlets to allow people to connect, exchange ideas and stay updated on the latest trends.