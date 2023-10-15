Steel structures of Tommy soldiers will be distributed to communities across the country where they will be displayed for Remembrance Sunday services and events.

This year, in a bid to raise more awareness and funds for the Armed Forces, the Leeds-based company has drafted in two new partners: Leeds Rhinos whose players will loan their support to the campaign, as well as the ABF The Soldiers Charity who will be this year’s beneficiary. DX (Group) will deliver 250 of the steel soldiers across the country.

Speaking at a launch held at Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium, ACS managing director David Flannery, said: “Honouring those who serve, and have served in the Armed Forces, continues to be our motivation as we head into our third year of this campaign.”

James Donaldson, of Leeds Rhinos; Rob Oates, commercial director, Leeds Rhinos; Gareth Twohey, commercial director, ACS; David Flannery, managing director, ACS, James McDonnell, of Leeds Rhinos; and Justin Sangare, of Leeds Rhinos.

Last year, apprentices in the Leeds-based factory created over 670 soldier silhouettes, raising £2,720 for the Royal British Legion.