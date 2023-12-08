Leeds Merrion Centre could become home to 1,100 student flats as giant tower planned
Developer Town Centre Securities is seeking to transform the mixed-use shopping centre and is planning to create 1,100 student bedrooms across two buildings on the site.
A new 35-storey tower block would be built on a site previously given planning permission for a new office block called 100MC. Plans for a 17-storey office building were originally given the green light in 2019 prior to the pandemic but it has never been built.
Under the revised plans for the site, the currently largely empty 13-storey Wade House, an 1960s office building, would be also turned into accommodation.
Edward Ziff, Chairman and Chief Executive of TCS, said: "We have identified significant untapped potential within our Merrion estate, strategically positioning it for future growth.
"We are delighted to submit this crucial planning application which signifies the commencement of our upcoming strategy for the Merrion Centre. Our dedication to investing in and enhancing this mixed-use city centre destination is resolute, and we are excited to embark on this next phase of development.
“The surrounding location and demographic has continued to evolve over previous decades, more recently with the first direct arena and numerous student and residential developments.
“Our proposition and offer across the Merrion Centre has consistently evolved to address the changes in demand across the retail and leisure elements. This application has been carefully considered to strike a balance of reuse first with the re-invention of Wade House. The two buildings provide a rare opportunity to deliver a complimentary student offer which will benefit from the vast array of retail and leisure amenities that the wider estate offers”.
