Leeds Merrion Centre could become home to 1,100 student flats as giant tower planned

The Merrion Centre in Leeds could soon become the home to accommodation for more than 1,000 students – with a 35-storey tower block part of the plans, it has been revealed.

Developer Town Centre Securities is seeking to transform the mixed-use shopping centre and is planning to create 1,100 student bedrooms across two buildings on the site.

A new 35-storey tower block would be built on a site previously given planning permission for a new office block called 100MC. Plans for a 17-storey office building were originally given the green light in 2019 prior to the pandemic but it has never been built.

Under the revised plans for the site, the currently largely empty 13-storey Wade House, an 1960s office building, would be also turned into accommodation.

A planning application has been submitted for the new student accommodation

Edward Ziff, Chairman and Chief Executive of TCS, said: "We have identified significant untapped potential within our Merrion estate, strategically positioning it for future growth.

"We are delighted to submit this crucial planning application which signifies the commencement of our upcoming strategy for the Merrion Centre. Our dedication to investing in and enhancing this mixed-use city centre destination is resolute, and we are excited to embark on this next phase of development.

“The surrounding location and demographic has continued to evolve over previous decades, more recently with the first direct arena and numerous student and residential developments.

