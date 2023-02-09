News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds office of Jones Hargreaves makes new hires as firm pushes for growth in 2023

The Leeds office of Jones Hargreaves, a leading commercial building, project and sustainability consultancy, has made two senior hires as it pushes for further growth in 2023.

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago

Kevin Karikari has been appointed as associate partner, electrical building services and Ben Dawson as associate partner, mechanical building services. Both join from Cushman and Wakefield in Leeds.

Mr Karikari has a background in building services, while Mr Dawson is experienced across commercial property sectors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matt Jones, partner and co-founder at Jones Hargreaves, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome both Kevin and Ben to our growing team. It’s an exciting time for the business, as we move forward with our growth strategy to respond to demand.”

Most Popular
Left to right: Kevin Karikari and Ben Dawson.

The Leeds senior appointments come as the firm also announces the opening of offices in Manchester and Bristol. The firm has also hired Nick Twigg as a partner, who will head the newly established Manchester office.

Jones Hargreaves has also made a raft of new hires in recent months, expanding its in-house team to more than 25 staff across its Manchester, Leeds, London, Bristol and Cardiff offices.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Karikari said: “It’s brilliant to join a forward thinking firm which is investing in its specialist teams. I’m passionate about sustainable commercial building projects and am proud to be part of a team striving to deliver the very best.”

LeedsMatt JonesBristolManchester