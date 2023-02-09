The Leeds office of Jones Hargreaves, a leading commercial building, project and sustainability consultancy, has made two senior hires as it pushes for further growth in 2023.

Kevin Karikari has been appointed as associate partner, electrical building services and Ben Dawson as associate partner, mechanical building services. Both join from Cushman and Wakefield in Leeds.

Mr Karikari has a background in building services, while Mr Dawson is experienced across commercial property sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Jones, partner and co-founder at Jones Hargreaves, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome both Kevin and Ben to our growing team. It’s an exciting time for the business, as we move forward with our growth strategy to respond to demand.”

Left to right: Kevin Karikari and Ben Dawson.

The Leeds senior appointments come as the firm also announces the opening of offices in Manchester and Bristol. The firm has also hired Nick Twigg as a partner, who will head the newly established Manchester office.

Jones Hargreaves has also made a raft of new hires in recent months, expanding its in-house team to more than 25 staff across its Manchester, Leeds, London, Bristol and Cardiff offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad