Kevin Karikari has been appointed as associate partner, electrical building services and Ben Dawson as associate partner, mechanical building services. Both join from Cushman and Wakefield in Leeds.
Mr Karikari has a background in building services, while Mr Dawson is experienced across commercial property sectors.
Matt Jones, partner and co-founder at Jones Hargreaves, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome both Kevin and Ben to our growing team. It’s an exciting time for the business, as we move forward with our growth strategy to respond to demand.”
The Leeds senior appointments come as the firm also announces the opening of offices in Manchester and Bristol. The firm has also hired Nick Twigg as a partner, who will head the newly established Manchester office.
Jones Hargreaves has also made a raft of new hires in recent months, expanding its in-house team to more than 25 staff across its Manchester, Leeds, London, Bristol and Cardiff offices.
Mr Karikari said: “It’s brilliant to join a forward thinking firm which is investing in its specialist teams. I’m passionate about sustainable commercial building projects and am proud to be part of a team striving to deliver the very best.”