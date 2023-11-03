All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Leeds office take-up shows 'encouraging' signs with figures up 7% on last year

Figures released by the Leeds Office Agents Forum (LOAF) have shown that occupier activity across Leeds has risen over seven per cent on this time last year.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT

Occupier activity reached 209,746 sq ft of take-up in the third quarter of 2023, with take-up at the nine month mark reaching 724,853 sq ft, a 7.7 per cent rise.

Businesses signed for 136,915 sq ft of city centre office space in the third quarter, on a par with the 137,376 sq ft of take-up recorded in the same quarter last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A total of 31 deals were completed in the period from July to September with demand for the most space coming from occupiers in the legal, finance, IT and real estate sectors.

Most Popular
The two largest city centre lettings in this quarter were both concluded at 4 Wellington Place (pictured).The two largest city centre lettings in this quarter were both concluded at 4 Wellington Place (pictured).
The two largest city centre lettings in this quarter were both concluded at 4 Wellington Place (pictured).

Speaking on behalf of LOAF, Nick Salkeld at Fox Lloyd Jones said: “The continued city centre demand, particularly for Grade A accommodation, has starved the market of quality new or refurbished stock and driven prime quoting rents up to £38 per sq ft.

"The year-to-date activity is encouraging and with a number of large deals expected in the final quarter, we are anticipating a strong finish with full-year city centre take-up set to surpass the five-year average.”

The two largest city centre lettings in this quarter were both concluded at 4 Wellington Place. Irwin Mitchell committed to 27,470 sq ft and RELX to 12,334 sq ft in the development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the city, there were other significant deals of over 10,000 sq ft with Leigh Day, Azets and JLL all committing to Grade A space.

In Leeds’ out-of-town market a total of 72,831 sq ft across 28 office deals completed in quarter 3. The largest letting was at Thorpe Park, where BigChange took 12,391 sq ft of space.

Robin Beagley from WSB added: “We saw a 42 per cent increase in take-up across the out-of-town market compared with the equivalent quarter in 2022.

"With improving demand for both premium Grade A and cost-effective workspace we expect this healthy level of activity to continue and anticipate 2023 take-up will easily surpass last year’s full-year total of 210,998 sq ft.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds Office Agents Forum members are Avison Young, BNP Paribas Real Estate, Bowcliffe, Carter Towler, Carter Jonas, CBRE, Colliers, Cushman & Wakefield, Fox Lloyd Jones, JLL, Knight Frank, Lambert Smith Hampton, Sanderson Weatherall, Savills, and WSB.

Related topics:LeedsIrwin Mitchell