Leeds PR agency builds its own internal AI assistant after seeing 'enormous opportunity'

A Yorkshire PR agency has built its own internal AI assistant to encourage its staff to test how it can complement the firm’s human talent.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST

Leeds-headquartered Definition said its AI model combines multiple generative AI models and gives users access to them via a single secure interface.

It added that Definition AI ensures its team can use genAI safe in the knowledge that the data inputted is not used to train the associated foundation models and any outputs remain secure.

Definition’s employees can currently access OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 Turbo, GPT-4 and DALL·E 2 via Definition AI.

Luke Budka, Definition's AI strategist. Alan BartonLuke Budka, Definition's AI strategist. Alan Barton
Heather Baker, chief executive of Definition, said: "We see AI as an enormous opportunity.

"As yet the impact on our services and processes has been minimal, but we are encouraging our teams to experiment with genAI to see how it can complement and amplify our brilliant human talent. But it has to be used responsibly which is why we have invested in our own model where we own and control the data.”

At the heart of Definition AI lies AI language model GPT-4. It also integrates the DALL·E model, which generates visuals.

Luke Budka, Definition's AI strategist, added: "Blending different models within one private environment ensures data confidentiality and give us access to the best of genAI all under one roof.”​​​​​​​

Related topics:LeedsYorkshire