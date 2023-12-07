Leeds printing firm set to create 45 new jobs as it moves to new headquarters

Leeds-based XBM Limited is set to create 45 new jobs after purchased a building set to become its new head office.

The printer, photocopier and digital solutions firm is set to move its head office from Gildersome to a 16,000 square foot building in Morley, Leeds, following a £1.8 million loan from NatWest. In doing so, it will double the size of its current headquarters.

The business has now acquired four buildings over the past decade thanks to financial support from NatWest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justin English, chairman and a shareholder in XBM Limited, said: “The purchase of XBM’s new Leeds HQ and our continued growth will create an additional 45 jobs and we are determined for our vision for the business to become a reality with the help of NatWest. We currently employ sixty-five staff across the four main sites and hope to almost double this figure in the next two years.”

Leeds-based XBM Limited is set to create 45 new jobs after purchased a building set to become its new head office. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The firm’s other purchases have include XBM’s current headquarters in Leeds in 2013, Newcastle in 2015, two Birmingham sites in 2018 and 2019, and Glasgow in 2023.

XBM Limited is a technology reseller that supply photocopiers, printers, software, AV, and digital solutions to companies across the UK. The firm currently has a turnover of over £7 million, which it plans to increase to over £30 million with NatWest’s ongoing help on its latest expansion and future plans.

The business has also partnered with Epson in a bid to improve its sustainability credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm said the partnership would reduce its print related energy consumption by up to 83 per cent, allowing it to save on energy, bills, waste, and significantly reduce their carbon footprint. XBM is one of only two Platinum Partners with Epson in the UK.

Richard Taylor, managing director and a shareholder in XBM Limited stated: “We have always wanted to run the business with a focus on being sustainable and with NatWest’s help this is now turning our dream into a reality.”

XBM has also partnered with Ecologi in order to offset a portion of its emissions.