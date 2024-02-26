The company has backed the management buyout of Smart Numbers Ltd – a provider of connectivity and complementary marketing services. The firm provides small businesses with a mix of virtual telephone numbers, call management, website design, digital marketing, broadband, VoIP and office telephone systems.

Led by incumbent Smart Numbers MD, Tim Hutchings, the business said the management buy-out will enable it to build upon its success to-date.

YFM Partner, David Wrench, said: “Smart Numbers is a very well-regarded, specialist business that has dedicated itself to meeting the ever-evolving needs of its customers. We are confident that it will continue to follow a strong growth trajectory, as it helps more customers switch to cloud-based, digital telephony and reaches a wider swathe of the small business sector with its raft of expert marketing services.”

Photo shows: Nathan Willis (FD), Katie Harrison (YFM), Scott Woollaway (Founder), Tim Hutchings (MD), David Wrench (YFM) Richard Last (Chair).

Commenting on the deal, Tim Hutchings, Smart Numbers managing director said:

“With YFM’s backing, our business is now ideally placed to pursue a new era of growth and to position itself as the go-to communications provider of digital marketing telephony for increasing numbers of small businesses in the UK and North America.

“The YFM team has provided us with invaluable business growth insight and guidance, and we look forward to reaching new heights with their support.

The company was launched in 2005 by Scott Woolaway, to provide small businesses with trackable inbound phone numbers that could be placed in advertising.

It has since evolved into a Google Partnered digital marketing business that combines website development alongside localised and personalised optimisation software, coupled with smart telephony solutions which aim to help lead generation for businesses.

Mr Woolaway will continue to hold a significant shareholdingand retains a position on the board as Vice Chairman.