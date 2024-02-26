All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Leeds private equity firm backs Southampton business on management buyout

Leeds-based YFM Equity Partners has helped a Southampton telecommunications firm to undergo a management buyout.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 26th Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT

The company has backed the management buyout of Smart Numbers Ltd – a provider of connectivity and complementary marketing services. The firm provides small businesses with a mix of virtual telephone numbers, call management, website design, digital marketing, broadband, VoIP and office telephone systems.

Led by incumbent Smart Numbers MD, Tim Hutchings, the business said the management buy-out will enable it to build upon its success to-date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

YFM Partner, David Wrench, said: “Smart Numbers is a very well-regarded, specialist business that has dedicated itself to meeting the ever-evolving needs of its customers. We are confident that it will continue to follow a strong growth trajectory, as it helps more customers switch to cloud-based, digital telephony and reaches a wider swathe of the small business sector with its raft of expert marketing services.”

Photo shows: Nathan Willis (FD), Katie Harrison (YFM), Scott Woollaway (Founder), Tim Hutchings (MD), David Wrench (YFM) Richard Last (Chair).Photo shows: Nathan Willis (FD), Katie Harrison (YFM), Scott Woollaway (Founder), Tim Hutchings (MD), David Wrench (YFM) Richard Last (Chair).
Photo shows: Nathan Willis (FD), Katie Harrison (YFM), Scott Woollaway (Founder), Tim Hutchings (MD), David Wrench (YFM) Richard Last (Chair).

Commenting on the deal, Tim Hutchings, Smart Numbers managing director said:

“With YFM’s backing, our business is now ideally placed to pursue a new era of growth and to position itself as the go-to communications provider of digital marketing telephony for increasing numbers of small businesses in the UK and North America.

“The YFM team has provided us with invaluable business growth insight and guidance, and we look forward to reaching new heights with their support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company was launched in 2005 by Scott Woolaway, to provide small businesses with trackable inbound phone numbers that could be placed in advertising.

It has since evolved into a Google Partnered digital marketing business that combines website development alongside localised and personalised optimisation software, coupled with smart telephony solutions which aim to help lead generation for businesses.

Mr Woolaway will continue to hold a significant shareholdingand retains a position on the board as Vice Chairman.

He said: “I have enjoyed nearly 20 years of leading Smart Numbers Ltd, having built a fantastic team and a successful business gaining customers across several continents, I take immense pride in all our achievements.”

Related topics:SouthamptonLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.