Leeds rail sotware firm Tracsis cheers major contract win

Tracsis is based in Leeds.

It is one of the large rail opportunities that the Leeds-based business highlighted during its interim results announcement.

RailHub is a digital platform developed by Tracsis subsidiary OnTrac that allows railway workers to plan and deliver safer work on the railways by providing better and more visual information.

Improving safety is a key priority area for the rail industry, which has an overriding focus on eradicating fatalities on or near the railway line, reducing near misses and reducing lost time.

The contract will double RailHub's user base to over 30,000 individuals. Tracsis said this underpins its confidence in the future of the RailHub product with both rail infrastructure providers and maintainers.

As a result of this large enterprise licence win, ongoing growth in rail technology and services and data analytics/GIS as well as a post-Covid recovery in business activity levels in its traffic data and events business units, the firm is now aexpecting full year EBITDA for the group to exceed market expectations.

Chris Barnes, CEO of Tracsis, said: "We are delighted to have secured this major new software contract win, which strongly aligns with the industry's ongoing investment in a digital railway as outlined in the recent 'William-Shapps Plan for Rail'.

"This win further cements RailHub as an industry leading piece of software and reinforces the reputation of Tracsis as a fast-to-market innovator of products and services for the rail industry."

