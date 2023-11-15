Leeds Road office block could be converted into 27 apartments if proposals given green light
373 Leeds Road, opposite Bradford Fire Station, was office space for Job Centre Plus until a shakeup of the DWP estate led to the building being closed.
Now proposals to turn one wing of the office building into 27 one bed flats has been revealed.
The applicant behind the scheme, a Mr Hussain, is proposing to convert the building through “permitted development.”
Introduced by the Government several years ago, permitted development allows building owners to convert empty office space to residential without the need for planning permission.
Councils can only block such conversions if officers raise serious environmental health or highways concerns.
Mr Hussain is likely to hear whether the conversion can go ahead by the end of the year.