Leeds set to gain more green jobs than any other region in England, new research suggests

New research has suggested that Leeds is poised for the largest green jobs boom of any city in England.

Research by ecological consultancy Arbtech has revealed the areas of England set to gain the most green jobs between 2030 and 2050, with Leeds having the largest projected number of any area.

In total, Leeds is set to gain around 15,000 new jobs across the spectrum of the green sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approximately 4,300 of the projected roles come in low-carbon electricity, 1,200 in low-carbon heat, 4,000 in alternative fuels, and as many as 5,000 in low-carbon services.

A strong rise has been seen in both the performance and confidence of Yorkshire businesses, new data from the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has found. Picture: Simon Hulme

Per capita, this gain equates to 203 roles per 10,000 residents, which ranks as the 27th highest per capita figure nationwide, however in sheer terms, the area hopes to see the greatest increase in green jobs.

South Ribble is the area of the country set to gain the most green jobs per capita between 2030 and 2050. Approximately 14,500 extra green jobs are set to befall the area in this period.

About 6,000 of these are in the field of low-carbon electricity, and around 6,500 relate to low-emission vehicles and infrastructure, while more jobs fall into other categories like low-carbon heat, alternative fuels, and energy efficiency.

Andrew Richards from Arbtech commented on the findings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The journey to net zero is a critical one, and one that, despite some narratives, can be greatly beneficial to the economy nationwide and locally.

"This data is a good illustration of how many places will benefit from an increase in green jobs.”

The study used information from local governments to establish the places set to proportionally see the largest increases in green jobs in the relevant period.

Selby is projected to see the second-largest proportional increase in green jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approximately 3,000 jobs in low-carbon electricity, 1,500 in alternative fuels, and 2,000 in low-emission vehicles and infrastructure are part of a total increase of close to 6,500 green jobs in the area.

Per 10,000 residents this is approximately 800, the second-highest figure in the country.