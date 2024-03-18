Leeds South Bank set for major new 1,925 home development featuring 'village green' commercial space
To mark the planning decision, the 2m sq ft scheme, previously named City One, has been rebranded as South Village. The new name reflects not only its location within one of the UK’s largest brownfield regeneration sites - South Bank, Leeds - but also the development’s design as a contemporary urban village perfectly suited for modern city living.
South Village could provide up to 1,925 homes, 650,000 sq ft of commercial space and significant landscaped areas, all centred around a curated ‘village green’ the size of a professional sports field, and accessible to both residents and local community alike.
Lee Savage, director at Caddick Developments, said: “South Village will offer a revolution in city-centre living, transforming this strategically located brownfield site into an ambitious and accessible new neighbourhood. Our proposals are incredibly exciting, having been designed to provide bold, modern architecture, significant public space and enhanced connectivity between Holbeck and the city centre.”
Located just off Meadow Road, Caddick said South Village has been designed to meet the “highest environmental standards” and will make a “significant contribution” to Leeds’ target for new housing provision within the city centre.
