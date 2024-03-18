Leeds South Bank set for major new 1,925 home development featuring 'village green' commercial space

To mark the planning decision, the 2m sq ft scheme, previously named City One, has been rebranded as South Village. The new name reflects not only its location within one of the UK’s largest brownfield regeneration sites - South Bank, Leeds - but also the development’s design as a contemporary urban village perfectly suited for modern city living.

South Village could provide up to 1,925 homes, 650,000 sq ft of commercial space and significant landscaped areas, all centred around a curated ‘village green’ the size of a professional sports field, and accessible to both residents and local community alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Savage, director at Caddick Developments, said: “South Village will offer a revolution in city-centre living, transforming this strategically located brownfield site into an ambitious and accessible new neighbourhood. Our proposals are incredibly exciting, having been designed to provide bold, modern architecture, significant public space and enhanced connectivity between Holbeck and the city centre.”

South Village could provide up to 1,925 homes and 650,000 sq ft of commercial space.