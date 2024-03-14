Leeds tech firm achieves viral success on TikTok with diversity and inclusion video
Leeds-based SPG Resourcing made the video to promote diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I). The video features the firm's staff undertaking a “privilege walk” to increase understanding of the several types of privilege that exist.Commenting on the video, Sam Hameed, co-founder and managing director of SPG Resourcing, said: "The team at SPG work closely with clients to help them find the talent they need to grow their businesses.
"DE&I is an important part of every workplace. It's fundamental to valuing the diversity of people's backgrounds and fostering effective teamwork. Our team made this powerful video to help people understand the impact of privilege and its impact on diversity, and it's great that it has reached such a large audience."
The video was designed to help staff and viewers understand how gender, ethnicity, and socioeconomic class intersect with other factors that impact people's lives.
SPG Resourcing holds regular events to promote collaboration and best practices across the technology sector.
The technology resourcing company also supports its own staff in charitable fundraising across the UK, and recently sponsored the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Brigade football team.
It has also funded free laptops for community groups to help them find work and training opportunities and connect with others.
