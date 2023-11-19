Leeds Trinity University brings together construction experts to discuss workforce issues
The event, organised by Leeds Trinity University, took place in Trevelyan Square, where the University’s new City Campus will be opening in the next academic year, and ran as part of the West Yorkshire Innovation Festival.
Key names in the industry, including Leeds Trinity’s vice-chancellor Professor Charles Egbu, whose research interests focus on project management, construction management and sustainable development, and pro vice-chancellor Professor Mohammed Arif joined other speakers from across the country to discuss challenges facing the sector.
Professor Egbu said: “This event has provided an opportunity to bring together members of the CBE supply chain. The discussion around what the industry needs to see in curriculum was hugely important and welcome. The panellists touched on the huge employment opportunities the sector can offer.”
The experts addressed the skills shortages in construction and the built environment and the need to build a younger and more innovative work force.