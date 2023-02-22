Leeds Trinity University joins forces with global bank HSBC in new student recruitment scheme

The HSBC UK Student Recruitment Programme will give students the chance to work up to 16 hours a week with the bank at its distribution centre in Leeds, with an opportunity to secure an interview on its graduate scheme as a result. As part of the programme, students will also receive access to a mentor, and advice on interview techniques and CV sessions with recruitment experts.
Tim Feather, Graduate Employment Manager at Leeds Trinity University, said: “Working with a global bank like HSBC is an exciting prospect for Leeds Trinity. Students bring excellent qualities and skills to organisations, and it is refreshing to find an employer who is willing to listen to students and create roles that fits around a very busy academic and social calendar."