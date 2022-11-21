Leeds Trinity University plans to establish base in city centre as part of expansion strategy

A fast growing Yorkshire university plans to set up a new base in the heart of Leeds as part of its expansion strategy.

Leeds Trinity University is set to establish a city centre location at 1 Trevelyan Square to complement its long-established campus in Horsforth.

The university has secured a lease on the 57,000 sq ft building, which is owned by UK property company Kinrise and located just off Boar Lane in the heart of the city, subject to a ‘change of use’ planning application.

It is anticipated that new students will use the facility during the 2024 to 2025 academic year, if permission is granted.

The plan to establish a city centre base is part of Leeds Trinity University’s growth ambitions, set out in its strategic plan 2021-26, which is underpinned by increasing engagement in the Leeds City Region.

In a statement, Leeds Trinity said: “A city base to complement its existing campus in Horsforth will enable the university to work more closely with key partners and employers to bring new opportunities for its students, contribute to the continued growth of Leeds city centre and support demand for skills.

“In addition, by refurbishing an existing building, the university is seeking to contribute to sustainable development in the city centre.

“Leeds Trinity’s campus in Horsforth, located just six miles from Leeds, will continue to be central to its offer – including new programmes in nursing and biomedical science, which are being designed to respond to key public sector workforce needs in the city region.”

Leeds Trinity University has been ranked top for student experience in Yorkshire and the Humber and second for teaching quality in the region, in The Times and Sunday Times Good Universities Guide 2023.

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said: “I am delighted to confirm that we are at the early stages of establishing a city centre location at 1 Trevelyan Square, Leeds, to complement our campus in Horsforth.

“Colleagues involved in this process have been hugely impressed by the potential of the building, the opportunities it will provide for our future students, and our ability to align with city-based partners and businesses as a career-led university.

“Leeds Trinity remains fully committed to Horsforth, which will continue to offer students a supportive and engaging experience. Overall, this is a significant investment by the university, which will support our strategic ambitions to drive growth.”

Jamie Hanley, chair of the board of governors at Leeds Trinity University, added: “This is a hugely important moment in the history of Leeds Trinity University. The intention to complement the existing campus in Horsforth with a presence in Leeds city centre demonstrates real ambition, the potential for collaboration and a long-term commitment to our great Leeds City Region.

“Under Professor Egbu’s leadership, it is clear that our university is firmly focused on the future, on delivering exceptional opportunities for our students and on the contribution we can make to enhance outcomes for all in our community. The board fully supports this exciting step and I very much look forward to working with Charles and our executive team on this significant project."

The Leeds office of property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) supported Leeds Trinity University with its search for a building, while the Leeds office of Knight Frank advised landlords Kinrise on the deal.