A set of twins from Leeds who founded a dentistry empire and became millionaires before the age of 30 have acquired Smile White for an eight figure sum to expand their services.

Dentists Hussein and Hassan Dalghous are on a mission to "make Yorkshire proud" - with their path from Saville Green council estate in Leeds to millionaires acting as an inspiration for others in the city.

The twins run celebrity-endorsed Yorkshire Dental Suite on Oakwood Lane and hope to revolutionise the dental industry.

They say they have built a client base from zero to almost 10,000 clients.

Now, the business is set to expand with the acquisition of Smile White.

Smile White is a renowned provider of exceptional dental products and services, specialising in smile makeover treatments, including pro teeth whitening, and clear aligners.

With a vast network of accredited partner dentists across the UK, Smile White aims to provide patients with affordable access to orthodontic care and improve their dental well-being.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone for both companies and signals YDS Group's commitment to making high-quality dentistry accessible and affordable in the UK, the brothers told The Yorkshire Post.

"YDS Group recognizes Smile White's exceptional reputation for delivering state of the art products that enable dentists to achieve remarkable smile makeover results for their patients”, they said.

"From pro teeth whitening to aligner treatments and daily care products, Smile White offers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge solutions.

"This strategic acquisition, which includes Smile White’s intellectual rights and a group of highly successful dental websites, will allow YDS Group to enhance its portfolio, and further strengthen it’s position in the dental industry."

One of the key driving forces behind YDS Group's decision to acquire Smile White is the urgent need to address the challenges faced by the National Health Service in orthodontic care.

"With extensive waiting lists for orthodontic treatments, many patients suffer from prolonged discomfort and compromised dental health”, the brothers explained.

"Smile White's innovative hybrid solution provides a unique opportunity for patients to access orthodontic treatment through hundreds of accredited partner dentists across the UK. By offering clear aligners at an affordable price and with interest-free finance options, Smile White aims to alleviate the strain on the NHS while ensuring patients receive the highest quality care.”

By acquiring Smile White, YDS Group seeks to address this critical issue and contribute to the improvement of dental healthcare across the country.

"YDS Group is dedicated to advancing dentistry through innovation, technology, and strategic acquisitions”, the brothers continued.

"This acquisition aligns with the company's mission to deliver high-quality dental services that meet the diverse needs of patients while fostering a more accessible and equitable healthcare system.

"We are excited about the acquisition of Smile White and the opportunities it brings.

"By combining our expertise and resources, we can revolutionise the dental industry by providing affordable access to exceptional dental care.

"Together, we will make a positive impact on the lives of countless patients across the UK."