It signals the first step into football for W Denis, which is based in Leeds, and comes as the company expands its London operation and invests in new offices in Halifax and Manchester.

As a Digital Club Partner, the W Denis name will be displayed on LED and big screen advertising at Elland Road.

The partnership launched at the opening home game with Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 6.

W Denis has announced a digital partnership with Leeds United.

Daniel Moss, marketing director at W Denis Insurance Brokers, is a Leeds United fan.

He said: “Leeds United are renowned as a fiercely competitive force in the Premier League and the growth we have achieved in the insurance world is down to our ability to be very competitive.

“Agreeing a digital partnership deal with Leeds United is the right fit for W Denis at a time when the company is expanding, including opening offices across the UK and Europe.

“Leeds United are known throughout the football world and while W Denis is established as a major independent broker in the UK insurance market, we pride ourselves on delivering technical insurance and risk management services to businesses across the globe - operating throughout Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Far East and Australasia.