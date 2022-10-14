News you can trust since 1754
Leeds University Business School collaborates with Universal AV to create specialist space

Leeds University has appointed Universal AV to consult on an innovative learning space within their Business School.

By Michael Crossland
38 minutes ago

Leeds University Business School has devised a specialist learning environment comprised of teaching rooms and behaviour labs designed for in person and distance learning.

Audio visual specialists, Universal AV, consulted on the build, specifying the audio visual solutions required, and were tendered to carry out the integration.

The space will enable postgraduates to access teaching without the need to travel across the university campus and allows internal and external participation.

University of Leeds business school has partnered with Universal AV.