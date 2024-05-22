Leeds veterinary practice donates equipment to worthy cause

A popular veterinary practice in Leeds has donated vital medical equipment to a charity that provides free expert care to animals in need all over the world.

Linnaeus-owned Abbey House Veterinary Hospital in Morley is giving Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) more than 200 endotracheal tubes, which can be used during operations.

The goodwill gesture comes as Abbey House is changing over to a new type of endotracheal tube and saw it as an ideal opportunity to support a good cause while also helping its own sustainability efforts by reducing waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daisy Roe, lead clinical director at Abbey House Veterinary Hospital, said: “We’re delighted to donate these endotracheal tubes to Worldwide Veterinary Service and a special thanks goes to Vicky Lewis at Abbey House for organising this.

Abbey House Veterinary Practice in Leeds has donated medical equipment.

“Worldwide Veterinary Service does a fantastic job working tirelessly to ensure that no animal goes uncared for. We hope the equipment we’ve donated will help many patients, wherever they might be around the world.”

Lyndsey Wildman, charity liaison officer at WVS, said: “Thank you so much for this generous donation of ET tubes. We have already started sending them out to animal welfare organisations around the world, and they will ensure more animals can receive life-saving surgery, whether it is pangolins in Malawi, dogs in India, or cats in Thailand.

“In 2023, we sent more than 800 parcels with veterinary aid to organisations helping animals in 66 different countries, and this would not be possible without kind donations like this. We are so grateful for your support!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worldwide Veterinary Service sends vets where they are needed most, provides veterinary training to increase the standard of care globally and ships urgent aid supplies worldwide, every week of the year.

In 2023 its vets treated more than 70,000 animals, trained more than 3,000 vets and vaccinated more than 3,000,000 animals against rabies through its Mission Rabies project.

For more information about Worldwide Veterinary Service, visit wvs.org.uk.