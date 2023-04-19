Local residents will get a sneak peek of how the new M&S Leeds White Rose store design will look when it opens on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
The new 97,000 sq ft store opens at the White Rose centre and local shoppers will get the opportunity to enjoy spacious and stylish new Clothing, Home and Beauty departments, a new-look, marketplace-feel M&S Foodhall and 164-seat M&S Cafe with an award-winning new design.
As well as creating 230 new jobs in the local area, the M&S White Rose store will also represent a significant investment in Leeds’s local economy and follows the retailer’s recent announcement that it plans to invest £500 million in its store rotation programme, creating more than 3,400 new jobs nationwide.
The new M&S Leeds White Rose store will be one of the first of 20 new M&S stores that are due to open across the country this year.
Store manager at M&S Leeds White Rose, Justine Brook, said: “We are really excited to announce that the new M&S Leeds White Rose store will open on Thursday 25 May!
"To mark the occasion, we’re sharing some photos of our brand-new, store design and the team and I can’t wait to welcome the local community in to visit the store next month and see it all for themselves.
“Whether you’re looking for a big family food shop, the latest Spring/Summer styles from our Clothing, Home and Beauty departments, or a mid-shop pit stop in our amazing new M&S Cafe - we’ve got you covered.”
With a sizable car park on-site, the new M&S Leeds White Rose store is the ideal location for doing the big family food shop or for those popping in on the commute home.
The store is located at the White Rose Shopping Centre, Dewsbury Road, Leeds and will be open Monday to Friday 8am to 9pm, Saturday from 8am to 8pm and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.