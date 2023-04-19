Marks and Spencer has released pictures of what its brand-new Leeds White Rose store will look like ahead of opening.

Local residents will get a sneak peek of how the new M&S Leeds White Rose store design will look when it opens on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The new 97,000 sq ft store opens at the White Rose centre and local shoppers will get the opportunity to enjoy spacious and stylish new Clothing, Home and Beauty departments, a new-look, marketplace-feel M&S Foodhall and 164-seat M&S Cafe with an award-winning new design.

As well as creating 230 new jobs in the local area, the M&S White Rose store will also represent a significant investment in Leeds’s local economy and follows the retailer’s recent announcement that it plans to invest £500 million in its store rotation programme, creating more than 3,400 new jobs nationwide.

A high quality CGI image that shows what the store will look like when fully completed. (Pic credit: M&S)

The new M&S Leeds White Rose store will be one of the first of 20 new M&S stores that are due to open across the country this year.

Store manager at M&S Leeds White Rose, Justine Brook, said: “We are really excited to announce that the new M&S Leeds White Rose store will open on Thursday 25 May!

A preview look at what the M&S Cafe will look like. (Pic credit: M&S)

"To mark the occasion, we’re sharing some photos of our brand-new, store design and the team and I can’t wait to welcome the local community in to visit the store next month and see it all for themselves.

“Whether you’re looking for a big family food shop, the latest Spring/Summer styles from our Clothing, Home and Beauty departments, or a mid-shop pit stop in our amazing new M&S Cafe - we’ve got you covered.”

A first look at what the M&S bakery will look like when it's fully completed. (Pic credit: M&S)

With a sizable car park on-site, the new M&S Leeds White Rose store is the ideal location for doing the big family food shop or for those popping in on the commute home.

This is what the M&S Beauty department will look like when work is completed. (Pic credit: M&S)