All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
1 hour ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
3 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
3 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
3 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?

Leeds White Rose M&S: Inside the new Marks and Spencer megastore that is set to open in Leeds along with new cafe and flower shop

Marks and Spencer has released pictures of what its brand-new Leeds White Rose store will look like ahead of opening.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST

Local residents will get a sneak peek of how the new M&S Leeds White Rose store design will look when it opens on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The new 97,000 sq ft store opens at the White Rose centre and local shoppers will get the opportunity to enjoy spacious and stylish new Clothing, Home and Beauty departments, a new-look, marketplace-feel M&S Foodhall and 164-seat M&S Cafe with an award-winning new design.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as creating 230 new jobs in the local area, the M&S White Rose store will also represent a significant investment in Leeds’s local economy and follows the retailer’s recent announcement that it plans to invest £500 million in its store rotation programme, creating more than 3,400 new jobs nationwide.

Most Popular
A high quality CGI image that shows what the store will look like when fully completed. (Pic credit: M&S)A high quality CGI image that shows what the store will look like when fully completed. (Pic credit: M&S)
A high quality CGI image that shows what the store will look like when fully completed. (Pic credit: M&S)

The new M&S Leeds White Rose store will be one of the first of 20 new M&S stores that are due to open across the country this year.

Store manager at M&S Leeds White Rose, Justine Brook, said: “We are really excited to announce that the new M&S Leeds White Rose store will open on Thursday 25 May!

A preview look at what the M&S Cafe will look like. (Pic credit: M&S)A preview look at what the M&S Cafe will look like. (Pic credit: M&S)
A preview look at what the M&S Cafe will look like. (Pic credit: M&S)

"To mark the occasion, we’re sharing some photos of our brand-new, store design and the team and I can’t wait to welcome the local community in to visit the store next month and see it all for themselves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Whether you’re looking for a big family food shop, the latest Spring/Summer styles from our Clothing, Home and Beauty departments, or a mid-shop pit stop in our amazing new M&S Cafe - we’ve got you covered.”

A first look at what the M&S bakery will look like when it's fully completed. (Pic credit: M&S)A first look at what the M&S bakery will look like when it's fully completed. (Pic credit: M&S)
A first look at what the M&S bakery will look like when it's fully completed. (Pic credit: M&S)

With a sizable car park on-site, the new M&S Leeds White Rose store is the ideal location for doing the big family food shop or for those popping in on the commute home.

This is what the M&S Beauty department will look like when work is completed. (Pic credit: M&S)This is what the M&S Beauty department will look like when work is completed. (Pic credit: M&S)
This is what the M&S Beauty department will look like when work is completed. (Pic credit: M&S)

The store is located at the White Rose Shopping Centre, Dewsbury Road, Leeds and will be open Monday to Friday 8am to 9pm, Saturday from 8am to 8pm and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

Related topics:LeedsM&SBeautyHome