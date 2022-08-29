Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building is now fully let to 13 customers after Optical Express, HW Global, and Castlefield collectively signed leases to rent more than 11,672 sq ft of workspace over three floors.

Rob Valentine, director of Leeds for Bruntwood Works, said: “Leeds’ central business district is a hub of economic growth and has been pivotal in the recovery of our city centre,

“The expansion and relocation of the three businesses highlights the demand for workspace throughout Leeds, with more businesses looking for high quality space to support their employees.

14 King Street

“Showcasing modern workspace for aspirational businesses will allow organisations to target regional growth areas.”

Optical Express has taken out a 15 year lease within the property, while existing Bruntwood Works customers, Castlefield and HW Global, have also expanded their current workspaces at 14 King Street.

Castlefield, a recruitment firm specialising in public and private sector talent acquisition in the finance, healthcare, and social housing industries, has taken a six-year lease and 2,321 sq ft.

Executive search firm, HW Global has taken a 2,642 sq ft ground floor suite on a five-year lease.

A Spokesperson from Optical Express said, “We have invested over £3 million in our new state of the art clinic located at 14 King Street, Leeds.

“This is part of a significant programme of investment being delivered by Optical Express, as we continue to grow and open new clinics across the UK and Ireland in 2022 and beyond.

“14 King Street is ideally located for our patients, with great access to public transport networks ensuring the clinic is easily accessible.

“ The modern building, with its impressive facilities, fits well with our brand and market leading position as the UK & Ireland’s leading private provider of vision correction surgery.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Bruntwood Works and are excited for our patients in Leeds to experience this advanced clinic and its innovative setting.”

Amongst the benefits for 14 King Street customers are access to the Les Mills gym at neighbouring West Gate, secure bike storage, along with shower and changing facilities.

Its customers can access a unique network of resources and expertise, including Bruntwood Works’ customer support programme, Spark, which aims to bring businesses together through wellness, sustainability, and education.

14 King Street is located in Leeds commercial district, within the financial quarter, and will soon also have a newly completed reception area.

Bruntwood works recently launched their new £100m Pioneer programme, which they claim is creating the future of workspace design and innovation.

The business notes that the buildings are centred around wellness, sustainability, biophilia, art, amenity and technology.

Rob Valentine added: “With high quality office space a priority for many businesses, wellbeing facilities, transport links and collaboration spaces are increasingly important.

“We are committed to providing state of the art workspace that promotes community and collaboration.”

The company’s wider portfolio includes spaces such as Cotton Exchange in Liverpool, Booths Park in Cheshire, West One in Leeds and Cornerblock in Birmingham.