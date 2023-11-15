Licensed merchanise firm to open UK's first ABYstyle Full Stuff store on Vicar Lane in Leeds
The Sheffield-headquartered company is the latest brand to join Town Centre Securities’ Vicar Lane scheme in Leeds city centre on Saturday, November 18.
The new 1,076 sq ft ABYstyle Full Stuff store will offer a range of products for enthusiasts and collectors, including figurines, posters, frames, key-rings and mugs, with a focus on officially licensed merchandise. It will create three new jobs on opening.
While this is ABYstyle Full Stuff's first UK store, in 2021 the Abysse Corp Group acquired Sheffield-based GB Eye, which produces licensed posters, prints, and merchandise for popular entertainment franchises such as Harry Potter, DC Comics and Marvel.
The acquisition gave the company a strong presence with offices, warehouses, and production facilities in the area. ABY Style also serves the UK through business-to-business channels, further cementing its footprint in the country.
Charlotte Beaufils, from Abysse Corp, said: "We are excited to bring the world of officially licensed merchandise closer to our UK fans.
“This store represents our commitment to delivering the best products to our customers and we can't wait to see the vibrant Leeds community embrace it."