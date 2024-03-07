Lidl GB becomes first discount retailer to sign the Armed Forces Covenant

A ceremony was held at Horse Guards in London, home to HM The King’s Mounted Bodyguard and the Household Cavalry.

Facilitated by Lieutenant Colonel Chips Broughton MBE, the event was attended by a number of colleagues with military connections.

The Covenant embodies a promise to uphold fairness and respect for those who have served in the Armed Forces, as well as their families, in all aspects of society.

A ceremony was held at Horse Guards in London, home to HM The King’s Mounted Bodyguard and the Household Cavalry, where Lidl signed the Armed Forces Covenant.

Lidl has updated its internal policies to help recruit and maintain ex-military personnel within the business, including additional support for the employment of veterans and their spouses or partners, enhancing Lidl's reservist policy to better accommodate the needs of serving reservists, expanding Lidl’s ex-armed forces focus group and strengthening external relationships, such as that with the Career Transition Partnership.

Joe Kourea, director of operations at Lidl GB, said: "It was an honour to witness our signing ceremony at the esteemed Horse Guards, steeped in military history.

"We recognise the sacrifices made by those in the Armed Forces and truly believe they should face no disadvantage when leaving the military.

"As a retailer, we benefit immensely from the skills that colleagues with military experience have gained from their time with the forces.

"That's why we've pledged our support through the covenant and are enhancing our internal policies to welcome the skills and experiences of ex-military personnel into Lidl.”

Colonel Chips Broughton MBE added: “The Armed Forces Covenant is instrumental in providing support and recognition to those who have sacrificed so much in the service of their country. Lidl signing the Covenant highlights its commitment to supporting the Armed Forces Community.