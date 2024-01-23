Lidl GB rewards staff with £37m investment in pay after record Christmas trading

Lidl GB said the move will see its 26,000 hourly-paid staff receive some of the highest rates of pay in the sector.

From March 1, the discounter’s entry level rates will increase from £11.40 to £12.00 outside of the M25, rising to £13.00 with length of service. Meanwhile, those working within the M25 will see pay rates rise from £12.85 to £13.55, increasing to £13.85 over time. These new entry level rates will be up to 17 per cent higher than the National Minimum Wage being introduced in April, the supermarket said.

The statement added: “The move represents an investment of more than £37m and includes increases for salaried colleagues across the business.”

The £37m investment includes increases for salaried colleagues, along with new bank holiday premiums and nightshift premiums, Lidl GB said. (Photo supplied by Lidl)

The discounter is also introducing a bank holiday premium of £2.00 per hour and will enhance its nightshift premium to £3.50 per hour, while also extending the timeframe in which it is payable by one hour.

The statement added: “Today’s updates bring Lidl’s total investment in pay over the past 12 months to almost £60m. On top of this, Lidl is the only discounter to reward colleagues with an employee discount (10 per cent), which carries a value of up to £600 per person, equating to an investment of around £20m a year.

The investment follows record trading and market share gains over the Christmas period for Lidl, with sales growing by 12 per cent in the four weeks ending December 24 2023.